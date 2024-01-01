Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2015 Nissan Rogue

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NC70918B
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 127,032 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury..7 PASSENGER/WARRANTY UNTIL 01/2025 OR 160K! for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury..7 PASSENGER/WARRANTY UNTIL 01/2025 OR 160K! 87,890 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 112,898 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue