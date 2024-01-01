$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Rogue
2015 Nissan Rogue
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # NC70918B
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 127,032 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury..7 PASSENGER/WARRANTY UNTIL 01/2025 OR 160K! 87,890 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 112,898 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2015 Nissan Rogue