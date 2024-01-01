Menu
Account
Sign In
Standard SUV 4WD, 4dr SEL AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2016 Ford Flex

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Flex

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Flex

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 11166115
  2. 11166115
  3. 11166115
  4. 11166115
  5. 11166115
  6. 11166115
  7. 11166115
  8. 11166115
  9. 11166115
  10. 11166115
  11. 11166115
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 4dr SEL AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline SPORT for sale in St. John's, NL
2019 Honda Ridgeline SPORT 103,172 KM $33,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger for sale in St. John's, NL
2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger 49,005 KM $42,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda HR-V LX for sale in St. John's, NL
2020 Honda HR-V LX 42,176 KM $23,989 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Flex