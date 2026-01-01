$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda CX-3
GT | Turbo| Roof | Leather | HTDSTS | CAM |
2016 Mazda CX-3
GT | Turbo| Roof | Leather | HTDSTS | CAM |
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
176,258KM
VIN JM1DKBD74G0103883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3883A
- Mileage 176,258 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jul 02 2031 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Jul 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jul 02 2031
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jul 02 2031 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Jul 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jul 02 2031
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2016 Mazda CX-3