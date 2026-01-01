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500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jul 02 2031 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Jul 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jul 02 2031 -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2016 Mazda CX-3

176,258 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT | Turbo| Roof | Leather | HTDSTS | CAM |

Watch This Vehicle
14439277

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT | Turbo| Roof | Leather | HTDSTS | CAM |

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14439277
  2. 14439277
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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
176,258KM
VIN JM1DKBD74G0103883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3883A
  • Mileage 176,258 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jul 02 2031 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Jul 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jul 02 2031

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

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844-850-XXXX

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844-850-8658

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2016 Mazda CX-3