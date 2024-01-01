$30,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
Limited
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Exterior
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Body-Colour Roof
Additional Features
BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5" DISPLAY
WHEELS: 18" X 7" SATIN SILVER POLISHED ALUMINUM
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5" Display 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
