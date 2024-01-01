Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2017 Mazda CX-5

91,801 KM

Details Description Features

$19,782

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-5

SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD | KEYLESS START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD | KEYLESS START

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$19,782

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,801KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCL8H0126098

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3432D
  • Mileage 91,801 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD | KEYLESS START for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Mazda CX-5 SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD | KEYLESS START 91,801 KM $19,782 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-3 AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CAM for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Mazda CX-3 AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CAM 15,701 KM $31,994 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD | SUNROOF | PWR SEAT | HEATED SEATS for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD | SUNROOF | PWR SEAT | HEATED SEATS 145,401 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,782

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5