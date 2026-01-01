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Recent Arrival!Silver2017 Toyota Highlander LEFWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-CylinderVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2017 KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2017 Toyota Highlander

225,286 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14026161

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
225,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZZRFH8HS201166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # NB47736A
  • Mileage 225,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Silver2017 Toyota Highlander LEFWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-CylinderVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2017 KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Toyota Highlander