$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
LE
2017 Toyota Highlander
LE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # NB47736A
- Mileage 225,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Silver2017 Toyota Highlander LEFWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-CylinderVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2017 KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
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902-982-3808