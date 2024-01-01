$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger
R/T Shaker - LOW KM, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
36,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, R/T Shaker RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Additional Features
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
SOUND GROUP II -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Differential Rear Axle (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Centre Stack R...
Wheels: 20" x 9" Satin Aluminum w/Black Pockets
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED
PERFORMANCE HANDLING GROUP -inc: 4-Wheel 4-Piston Anti-lock Disc Brakes Wheels: 20" x 9" Satin Aluminum w/Black Pockets High Performance Suspension High-Speed Engine Controller Black Brake Calipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S R/T SHAKER -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier Black Rear Spoiler For Details Vis...
TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW PERFORMANCE -inc: High-Speed Engine Controller Goodyear Brand Tires (STD)
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
Call Dealer
902-455-XXXX(click to show)
902-455-0566
Alternate Numbers1-888-793-6264
2018 Dodge Challenger