2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
176,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 176,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, SXT Premium Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Interior
SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Exterior Accents Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fo...
REAR PARK ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
