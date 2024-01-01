Menu
Minivans 2WD, SXT Premium Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,542 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, SXT Premium Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Interior

SECURITY ALARM

Additional Features

BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Exterior Accents Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fo...
REAR PARK ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan