Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2018 Genesis G80

157,487 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Genesis G80

3.3T Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14281349

2018 Genesis G80

3.3T Sport

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14281349
  2. 14281349
  3. 14281349
  4. 14281349
  5. 14281349
  6. 14281349
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
157,487KM
VIN KMHGN4JB2JU251874

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,487 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Century Mazda

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 94,258 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Leatherette | Cam | USB | HtdSeats for sale in Halifax, NS
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Leatherette | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 41,587 KM $33,741 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX ! Backup ! Heated Seats ! for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Kia Seltos EX ! Backup ! Heated Seats ! 66,025 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Century Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2018 Genesis G80