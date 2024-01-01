$24,299+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
Essential
2018 Hyundai KONA
Essential
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$24,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,682 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!H-PromiseExtensive120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Qualifies for several warranty upgrade options and reduced interest rates.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2018 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential is a compact crossover SUV that blends distinctive styling, practicality, and a range of features suitable for urban driving and weekend adventures. Here's a detailed description of the 2018 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential:Exterior:The Hyundai Kona features a bold and modern exterior design characterized by its unique front grille, sculpted lines, and stylish LED daytime running lights.Compact dimensions make it ideal for navigating crowded city streets while still providing a commanding presence on the road.Available in a variety of eye-catching exterior colors, allowing drivers to personalize their Kona to match their preferences.Interior:The interior of the 2018 Kona Essential is well-appointed and designed with both style and functionality in mind.Despite its compact size, the Kona offers a surprisingly spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers.High-quality materials and attention to detail give the interior a premium feel, with soft-touch surfaces and ergonomic controls.The rear seats feature a 60/40 split-folding design, providing flexibility for cargo and passenger configurations.The Kona's cargo area offers respectable space for its class, making it practical for everyday errands and weekend getaways.Features:The 2018 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential comes equipped with a range of standard and available features aimed at enhancing comfort, convenience, and safety.Standard features may include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless integration with smartphones for hands-free calls, navigation, and entertainment.Other standard features may include Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and a suite of advanced safety features such as forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention warning.Available upgrades may include a larger touchscreen display, a premium audio system, heated front seats, a sunroof, and a range of advanced driver assistance technologies.Performance:The 2018 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential is powered by a responsive 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission.The engine delivers adequate power for daily driving scenarios, with a good balance of fuel efficiency and performance.Front-wheel drive comes standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option for enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.The Kona's compact size and nimble handling make it agile and maneuverable in urban environments, while still providing a comfortable ride on longer journeys.Overall, the 2018 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential offers a compelling combination of style, versatility, and value, making it a popular choice among drivers seeking a practical and fun-to-drive compact crossover SUV. With its modern design, well-appointed interior, and array of features, the Kona Essential is well-suited for a wide range of lifestyles and driving needs.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3810