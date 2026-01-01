$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,084 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Fusion Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD), Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets.* This Ford Fusion Hybrid Features the Following Options *Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: 235/45R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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902-407-8707
Alternate Numbers1-888-804-7945
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902-407-8707