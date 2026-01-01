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This Ford Fusion Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD), Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets.* This Ford Fusion Hybrid Features the Following Options *Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: 235/45R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6.

2019 Ford Fusion

186,084 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14139550

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-407-8707

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Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
186,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0RU5KR227575

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,084 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Fusion Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD), Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets.* This Ford Fusion Hybrid Features the Following Options *Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: 235/45R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Subaru

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-407-XXXX

(click to show)

902-407-8707

Alternate Numbers
1-888-804-7945
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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-407-8707

2019 Ford Fusion