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500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2019 Mazda CX-3

106,882 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS | Ca, | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
14024283

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS | Ca, | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14024283
  2. 14024283
  3. 14024283
  4. 14024283
  5. 14024283
  6. 14024283
  7. 14024283
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,882KM
VIN JM1DKFC73K0430955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,882 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS | Ca, | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS | Ca, | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 106,882 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
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Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

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844-850-XXXX

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844-850-8658

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2019 Mazda CX-3