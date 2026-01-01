$28,874+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS | Factory Warranty Till 2028 |
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS | Factory Warranty Till 2028 |
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$28,874
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,297KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6P0240964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,297 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jul 4 2028 UNLIMIKTED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jul 4 2028 UNLIMIKTED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Century Mazda
2023 Toyota GR86 Premium | Factory Warranty Till 2028 | Clean Carfa 51,338 KM $36,741 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS | Factory Warranty Till 2028 | 33,297 KM $28,874 + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Leatherette | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 45,908 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Email Century Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$28,874
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2023 Mazda CX-5