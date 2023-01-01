Menu
Midsize Cars, SR FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

2019 Nissan Kicks

110,413 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SR FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Kicks