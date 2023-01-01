$22,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
110,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SR FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
