Recent Arrival!Gray2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth w/1LTAWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

75,931 KM

Details

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

75,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Gray2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth w/1LTAWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
2020 Chevrolet Traverse