$58,994
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$58,994
+ taxes & licensing
144,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 144,538 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Additional Features
110V/400W OUTLET
LED BOX LIGHTING
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
MAGMA
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to 6 000 lbs...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats 8-Way Power Driver Seat Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors turn signal and black skull caps Power-Adjustable Pedals Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass Re...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
2020 Ford F-150