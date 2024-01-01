Menu
Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2020 Ford F-150

68,247 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

68,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package

Steele Ford Lincoln

