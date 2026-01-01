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2020 Hyundai TucsonComfortable, capable, and easy on fuel, like a couch that can off-road. Its ready for road trips or just surviving Monday.2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag.Cream White Pearl 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L 4-CylinderSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Hyundai Tucson

122,053 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14450899.823607932?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=15751

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

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Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,053KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA43LU090543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,053 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai TucsonComfortable, capable, and easy on fuel, like a couch that can off-road. Its ready for road trips or just surviving Monday.2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag.Cream White Pearl 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L 4-CylinderSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
CRYSTAL WHITE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

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902-405-XXXX

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902-405-1177

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2020 Hyundai Tucson