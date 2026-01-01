$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,053 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Hyundai TucsonComfortable, capable, and easy on fuel, like a couch that can off-road. Its ready for road trips or just surviving Monday.2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag.Cream White Pearl 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L 4-CylinderSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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