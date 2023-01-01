Menu
2020 Lincoln Corsair

85,666 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Standard

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Standard

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

85,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10491702
  • Stock #: NL12890A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARTISAN BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NL12890A
  • Mileage 85,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsArtisan Blue2020 Lincoln Corsair StandardAWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ARTISAN BLUE METALLIC
ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.0L I-4 -inc: stop-and-go (STD)
LINCOLN CO-PILOT360 PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Evasive Steering Assist (ESA) Forward Sensing System Reverse Brake Assist 360-Degree Camera Wheel Speed Sensor Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist lane centering stop-and-go and speed sign recogni...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

