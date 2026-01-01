Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Pristine White2020 Lincoln Nautilus ReserveAWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 Twin TurbochargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

107,841 KM

Details Description Features

$54,741

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Watch This Vehicle
14501737

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$54,741

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
107,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8KP1LBL20919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour COFFEE PERF LEATHER SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Pristine White2020 Lincoln Nautilus ReserveAWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 Twin TurbochargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
PRISTINE WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM PAINTED ULTRA BRIGHT MACH ALUM -inc: Tires: 265/40R21 AS Gen 2
SONATA SPIN ALUMINUM INTERIOR TRIM
INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Durable Lightweight Rubber Cargo Mat Rear Bumper Anti-Scratch Pad/Load Protector All-Weather Floor Liners
ENGINE: 2.7L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology and adaptive suspension 3.65 Axle Ratio GVWR: TBD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Lincoln Nautilus for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Lincoln Nautilus 107,841 KM $54,741 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S5 Coupe for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Audi S5 Coupe 142,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 152,313 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,741

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Lincoln Nautilus