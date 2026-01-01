$25,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Volvo XC40
Inscription
2020 Volvo XC40
Inscription
Location
Steele Auto Group
3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-2110
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
99,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4162UL8L2344068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal/Blonde
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, T5 AWD Inscription, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ONYX BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 19" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE BLK DIAMOND-CUT ALLOY -inc: Tires: 235/50R19
CHARCOAL/BLONDE LEATHER SEATING UPHOLSTERY (UD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Volvo Of Halifax
3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-2110
2020 Volvo XC40