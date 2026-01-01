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Small SUV 4WD, T5 AWD Inscription, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120

2020 Volvo XC40

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volvo XC40

Inscription

Watch This Vehicle
14026257

2020 Volvo XC40

Inscription

Location

Steele Auto Group

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-2110

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Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4162UL8L2344068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal/Blonde
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, T5 AWD Inscription, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ONYX BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 19" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE BLK DIAMOND-CUT ALLOY -inc: Tires: 235/50R19
CHARCOAL/BLONDE LEATHER SEATING UPHOLSTERY (UD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Volvo Of Halifax

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-2110

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$25,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2110

2020 Volvo XC40