2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost. Awards: JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

63,033 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost VALUE MARKET PRICING!!. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2021 Ford Bronco Sport