Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 30 2027 OR 160,000KMS ->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Aug 30 2025 OR 60,000KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2022 Chevrolet Express

39,000 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van | Cam | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2027

2022 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van | Cam | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2027

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCWGAFP5N1243952

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Pewter Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 3952C
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 30 2027 OR 160,000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Aug 30 2025 OR 60,000KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Chevrolet Express