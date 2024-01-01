$45,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express
2500 Work Van | Cam | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2027
2022 Chevrolet Express
2500 Work Van | Cam | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2027
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$45,991
+ taxes & licensing
39,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCWGAFP5N1243952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Dark Pewter Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 3952C
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Aug 30 2027 OR 160,000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Aug 30 2025 OR 60,000KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Requires Subscription
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
2022 Chevrolet Express