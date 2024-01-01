Menu
Midsize Cars, GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2022 Dodge Challenger

41,038 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GT - LOW KM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, SAFETY FEATURES

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

41,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GO MANGO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Go Mango
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge GT Black Grille Badge Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD R...
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Deluxe Security Alarm High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dodge Performance Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Front Heated S...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/ALCANTARA PERFORMANCE SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-XXXX

902-455-0566

