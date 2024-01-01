$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Challenger
GT - LOW KM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, SAFETY FEATURES
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GO MANGO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,038 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Go Mango
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge GT Black Grille Badge Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD R...
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Deluxe Security Alarm High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dodge Performance Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Front Heated S...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/ALCANTARA PERFORMANCE SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
Call Dealer
902-455-XXXX(click to show)
902-455-0566
Alternate Numbers1-888-793-6264
