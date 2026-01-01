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Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat2022 Ford Expedition Max Limited4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Expedition

24,516 KM

Details Description Features

$100,055

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Expedition

Watch This Vehicle
14102065

2022 Ford Expedition

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$100,055

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
24,516KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT3NEA00969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 24,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat2022 Ford Expedition Max Limited4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD)
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
2ND ROW POWER-FOLDING 40/20/40 SEATS W/TIP & SLIDE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 304A -inc: 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats w/Logo Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 Reverse Brake Assist 360-Degree Camera w/Split View front/rear washer Active Park Assist 2.0 Stealth Performance Edition Package black headlamps fog lamp be...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$100,055

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford Expedition