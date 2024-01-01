Menu
4WD Crew Cab 157 SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

73,730 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,730 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

