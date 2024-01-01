$24,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
73,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ATLAS WHITE
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
