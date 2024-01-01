Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Hyundai KONA

73,918 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ATLAS WHITE

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3810

1-877-720-7453
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2022 Hyundai KONA