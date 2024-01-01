$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD w/Trend Package, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
QUARTZ WHITE
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 RAM 1500 Express 111,649 KM $24,977 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 86,771 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo X 38,369 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe