Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mazda CX-9

82,587 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-9

Signature | ROOF | CAM | USB | BLINDSPOT | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
14499763

2022 Mazda CX-9

Signature | ROOF | CAM | USB | BLINDSPOT | LEATHER

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14499763
  2. 14499763
  3. 14499763
  4. 14499763
  5. 14499763
  6. 14499763
  7. 14499763
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
82,587KM
VIN JM3TCBEY1N0617937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MACHINE GREY HEATED LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 7937M
  • Mileage 82,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Century Mazda

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CAM | for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CAM | 125,874 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P | Leather | Roof | USB | Warranty Till 2028 for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P | Leather | Roof | USB | Warranty Till 2028 58,852 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 34,508 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Century Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Mazda CX-9