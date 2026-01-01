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Recent Arrival!Odometer is 851 kilometers below market average!Summit White2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

67,082 KM

Details Description Features

$52,533

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
14102050

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$52,533

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
67,082KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED8PG222455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S12455
  • Mileage 67,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 851 kilometers below market average!Summit White2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$52,533

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 GMC Sierra 1500