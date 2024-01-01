$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # NC80736A
- Mileage 329 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Honda Ridgeline Black EditionAWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Leather.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
