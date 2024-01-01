Menu
2023 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition
AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Leather.
ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2023 Honda Ridgeline

329 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NC80736A
  • Mileage 329 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Yz2023 Honda Ridgeline Black EditionAWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Leather.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 Honda Ridgeline