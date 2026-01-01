$39,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Land Rover Evoque
HST
2023 Land Rover Evoque
HST
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,733KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALZW2GX4PH219732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,733 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, P300 HST *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front fog lights
Additional Features
SILICON SILVER PREMIUM METALLIC
WHEELS: 21" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5078) -inc: Tires: 21"
COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: heated washer jets Heated Windscreen Headlight Power Wash
DYNAMIC HANDLING PACK -inc: Configurable Dynamics Adaptive Dynamics
CLOUD/EBONY DUOLEATHER SEAT TRIM
BLIND SPOT ASSIST PACK -inc: Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist
COSMIC GREY TRIM FINISHER
CONVENIENCE PACK -inc: Activity Key Powered Gesture Tailgate Electrically Adjustable Steering Column Loadspace Partition Net
RADIO: AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND -inc: Android Auto Apple CarPlay remote online pack w/data plan Pivi Pro (connected) dynamic volume control Bluetooth connectivity and wireless device charging w/phone signal booster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2023 Land Rover Evoque