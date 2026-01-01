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Small SUV 4WD, P300 HST *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

2023 Land Rover Evoque

45,733 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Land Rover Evoque

HST

Watch This Vehicle
14075178

2023 Land Rover Evoque

HST

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,733KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALZW2GX4PH219732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, P300 HST *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front fog lights

Additional Features

SILICON SILVER PREMIUM METALLIC
WHEELS: 21" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5078) -inc: Tires: 21"
COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: heated washer jets Heated Windscreen Headlight Power Wash
DYNAMIC HANDLING PACK -inc: Configurable Dynamics Adaptive Dynamics
CLOUD/EBONY DUOLEATHER SEAT TRIM
BLIND SPOT ASSIST PACK -inc: Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist
COSMIC GREY TRIM FINISHER
CONVENIENCE PACK -inc: Activity Key Powered Gesture Tailgate Electrically Adjustable Steering Column Loadspace Partition Net
RADIO: AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND -inc: Android Auto Apple CarPlay remote online pack w/data plan Pivi Pro (connected) dynamic volume control Bluetooth connectivity and wireless device charging w/phone signal booster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2023 Land Rover Evoque