$24,258+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-30
GX ! Camera ! Power Mirrors
2023 Mazda CX-30
GX ! Camera ! Power Mirrors
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$24,258
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,547KM
VIN 3MVDMBB79PM579863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,547 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: OCT 23 2026
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: OCT 23 2028 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : OCT 23 2026
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: OCT 23 2026
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: OCT 23 2028 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : OCT 23 2026
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Century Mazda
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Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$24,258
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2023 Mazda CX-30