$43,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
51,443KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDN0RW165549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Willys 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Exterior
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On-/Off-Road
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
Anvil
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
WILLY'S SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Speed-Sensitive Power Locks 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness Conventional Front Differential Front License Plate Bracket 4-Wheel Drive Sw...
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED BLACK (STD)
GVWR: 2 574 KGS (5 675 LBS) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
Call Dealer
902-455-XXXX(click to show)
902-455-0566
Alternate Numbers1-888-793-6264
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-455-0566
2024 Jeep Wrangler