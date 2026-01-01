Menu
Account
Sign In
Willys 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2024 Jeep Wrangler

51,443 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Willys

Watch This Vehicle
14014908

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Willys

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

  1. 14014908
  2. 14014908
  3. 14014908
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
51,443KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDN0RW165549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anvil
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Willys 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Exterior

Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On-/Off-Road

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
Anvil
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
WILLY'S SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Speed-Sensitive Power Locks 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness Conventional Front Differential Front License Plate Bracket 4-Wheel Drive Sw...
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED BLACK (STD)
GVWR: 2 574 KGS (5 675 LBS) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 247,374 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 75,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 31,671 KM $26,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

Call Dealer

902-455-XXXX

(click to show)

902-455-0566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-793-6264
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2024 Jeep Wrangler