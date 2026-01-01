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<div class=x_elementToProof data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>500+Used *</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>-><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: SEPTEMBER 2031 OR 140 000KMS</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>-><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: SEPTEMBER 2027 / UNLIMITED MILEAGE</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>-><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : SEPTEMBER 2031 OR 140 000KMS</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>-><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM<span> </span><u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>-><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>->Preferred rate financing available</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>------------------------------------------------------</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</div> <div class=x_elementToProof>------------------------------------------------------</div> <div class=x_elementToProof></div>

2025 Mazda CX-5

47,852 KM

Details Description

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | XM

Watch This Vehicle
14024280

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | XM

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14024280
  2. 14024280
  3. 14024280
  4. 14024280
  5. 14024280
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  7. 14024280
Contact Seller

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,852KM
VIN JM3KFBCL0S0547630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,852 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: SEPTEMBER 2031 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: SEPTEMBER 2027 / UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : SEPTEMBER 2031 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

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844-850-XXXX

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844-850-8658

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$33,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2025 Mazda CX-5