$32,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Warranty 2
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Warranty 2
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,844KM
VIN JM3KFBCL9S0616640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,844 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: FEB 7 2030 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: FEB 7 2028 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: FEB 7 2030 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: FEB 7 2028 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Warranty 2 59,844 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Email Century Mazda
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Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2025 Mazda CX-5