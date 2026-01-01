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2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE | AWD Capability | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Advanced Safety SuiteA natural fit for everyday Nova Scotia driving, this RAV4 feels just as comfortable on a quick Dartmouth commute as it does heading out toward the Valley with the windows down and a full day ahead. Its an SUV that quietly handles whatever the season brings.The XLE trim brings a strong balance of comfort, efficiency, and capability to the RAV4 lineup, powered by a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and an intelligent AWD system. The drive is steady and predictable, with good visibility and a composed feel on both city streets and highway stretches. This one owner vehicle stands out with very low mileage and presents like new, offering real peace of mind for the next owner. It delivers practical versatility with a spacious interior, flexible cargo space, and the kind of everyday reliability that makes it easy to live with year-round in Nova Scotia.Performance & Safety2.5L 4-cylinder engineAutomatic transmissionAll-Wheel Drive systemToyota Safety Sense suiteAdaptive cruise controlPre-collision system with pedestrian detectionLane departure alert with steering assistVehicle stability control with traction controlComfort & TechHeated front seatsCloth upholsteryTouchscreen infotainment systemApple CarPlay & Android AutoDual-zone automatic climate controlKeyless entry with push-button startBackup cameraHeated exterior mirrorsPower drivers seatPower sunroofContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule a test drive and see how this RAV4 XLE fits your routine a practical choice for making the most of daily driving and weekend plans across Nova Scotia.STEELE CERTIFIEDThis vehicle is Steele Certified, having successfully passed a comprehensive 85-Point Inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind. A current service and Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) has been completed, so its ready for the road. We also provide a Carfax Vehicle History Report for full transparency. Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly checked by our factory-trained technicians. Trade-ins are always welcome, and were here to help make your next vehicle purchase smooth and worry-free.Ask us about flexible financing or extended warranty options.All Wheel Drive, AWD, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 8 Toyota Multimedia, Rain sensing wipers.

2025 Toyota RAV4

5,237 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14097055

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-407-8707

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
5,237KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1SW631267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour *WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL1267
  • Mileage 5,237 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE | AWD Capability | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Advanced Safety SuiteA natural fit for everyday Nova Scotia driving, this RAV4 feels just as comfortable on a quick Dartmouth commute as it does heading out toward the Valley with the windows down and a full day ahead. Its an SUV that quietly handles whatever the season brings.The XLE trim brings a strong balance of comfort, efficiency, and capability to the RAV4 lineup, powered by a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and an intelligent AWD system. The drive is steady and predictable, with good visibility and a composed feel on both city streets and highway stretches. This one owner vehicle stands out with very low mileage and presents like new, offering real peace of mind for the next owner. It delivers practical versatility with a spacious interior, flexible cargo space, and the kind of everyday reliability that makes it easy to live with year-round in Nova Scotia.Performance & Safety2.5L 4-cylinder engineAutomatic transmissionAll-Wheel Drive systemToyota Safety Sense suiteAdaptive cruise controlPre-collision system with pedestrian detectionLane departure alert with steering assistVehicle stability control with traction controlComfort & TechHeated front seatsCloth upholsteryTouchscreen infotainment systemApple CarPlay & Android AutoDual-zone automatic climate controlKeyless entry with push-button startBackup cameraHeated exterior mirrorsPower drivers seatPower sunroofContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule a test drive and see how this RAV4 XLE fits your routine a practical choice for making the most of daily driving and weekend plans across Nova Scotia.STEELE CERTIFIEDThis vehicle is Steele Certified, having successfully passed a comprehensive 85-Point Inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind. A current service and Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) has been completed, so it's ready for the road. We also provide a Carfax Vehicle History Report for full transparency. Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly checked by our factory-trained technicians. Trade-ins are always welcome, and we're here to help make your next vehicle purchase smooth and worry-free.Ask us about flexible financing or extended warranty options.All Wheel Drive, AWD, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 8" Toyota Multimedia, Rain sensing wipers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Subaru

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-407-XXXX

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902-407-8707

Alternate Numbers
1-888-804-7945
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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-407-8707

2025 Toyota RAV4