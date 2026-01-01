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<p>AS TRADED SPECIAL</p><p> </p><p>At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado! This truck was traded into us & is too old for the front line! NO WARRANTY! Excellent condition for the km!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>THIS TRUCK WILL HAVE NO MVI!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>The MVI we REMOVED! Although we HAVE NOT checked this vehicle over & DO NOT KNOW if it will currently pass MVI or what it may or may not need for MVI!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED!</p><p> </p><p>The good/info about the vehicle;</p><p>-173,000km</p><p>-2 sets of whee tires</p><p>-Automatic transmission<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>Priced at ONLY: $9995 plus taxes, licensing & admin*</p><p> </p><p>If you are interested in viewing this affordable pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>Instagram: ruralworx_autosales</p><p> </p><p>*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined</p>

2009 Chevrolet Silverado

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14109499

2009 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

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Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
173,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 1364
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED SPECIAL

 

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado! This truck was traded into us & is too old for the front line! NO WARRANTY! Excellent condition for the km! 

 

THIS TRUCK WILL HAVE NO MVI! 

 

The MVI we REMOVED! Although we HAVE NOT checked this vehicle over & DO NOT KNOW if it will currently pass MVI or what it may or may not need for MVI! 

 

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC! 

 

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED!

 

The good/info about the vehicle;

-173,000km

-2 sets of whee tires

-Automatic transmission 

 

Priced at ONLY: $9995 plus taxes, licensing & admin*

 

If you are interested in viewing this affordable pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

 

*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-2133

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2009 Chevrolet Silverado