$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado
LT
2009 Chevrolet Silverado
LT
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Stock # 1364
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED SPECIAL
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado! This truck was traded into us & is too old for the front line! NO WARRANTY! Excellent condition for the km!
THIS TRUCK WILL HAVE NO MVI!
The MVI we REMOVED! Although we HAVE NOT checked this vehicle over & DO NOT KNOW if it will currently pass MVI or what it may or may not need for MVI!
YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC!
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED!
The good/info about the vehicle;
-173,000km
-2 sets of whee tires
-Automatic transmission
Priced at ONLY: $9995 plus taxes, licensing & admin*
If you are interested in viewing this affordable pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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902-843-2133