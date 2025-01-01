Menu
*EXTREMELY RARE, 500 MADE WORLDWIDE WITH ONLY A LIMITED NUMBER OF THESE MADE MANUAL AND FOR CANADA*

NEW! Contact us today, if youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

Contact us today by:
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |
MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

66,000 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2DR CONV 2SS

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2DR CONV 2SS

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
VIN 2G1FT3DW7B9191368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*EXTREMELY RARE, 500 MADE WORLDWIDE WITH ONLY A LIMITED NUMBER OF THESE MADE MANUAL AND FOR CANADA*

 

NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

Contact us today by:

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |

MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

