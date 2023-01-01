Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

169,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

LE

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

169,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9591280
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK7FU485854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a clean  2015 Toyota Camry LE! This car looks and drives amazing!! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (rotors & pads)(Front & rear) and a clean CARFAX! No accidents 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!  

 

About this vehicle;

-169,000km 

-AUTOMATIC transmission 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors 

-Power locks

-Touch screen stereo 

-Reverse camera 

-Cruise control 

-Bluetooth 

-Factory floor mats  

-Keyless entry 

-AIR CONDITIONING 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW TIRES

-BRAND NEW BRAKES (complete) 

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $16,995 plus taxes 

 

If you are interested in viewing this reliable Sedan or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

