$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2015 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9591280
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK7FU485854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a clean 2015 Toyota Camry LE! This car looks and drives amazing!! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (rotors & pads)(Front & rear) and a clean CARFAX! No accidents
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No Doc fee when buying outright!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
About this vehicle;
-169,000km
-AUTOMATIC transmission
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Touch screen stereo
-Reverse camera
-Cruise control
-Bluetooth
-Factory floor mats
-Keyless entry
-AIR CONDITIONING
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW TIRES
-BRAND NEW BRAKES (complete)
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $16,995 plus taxes
If you are interested in viewing this reliable Sedan or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.