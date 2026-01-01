$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Can-Am Commander
1000R
2023 Can-Am Commander
1000R
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Mileage 1,800 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a 2023 Can Am Commander 1000R with low mileage!! This side by side looks and drives great! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this Side by side;
-ONLY 1200 miles
-FULLY ENCLOSED
-DUMP BOX
-MIRRORS
-LED SPOT LIGHTS
-CUSTOM WHEELS & LARGER TIRES
-Electric Power Steering
-4x4
-Digital gauges
-Automatic transmission
-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive
& so much more!
Priced at ONLY: $19,995 plus taxes, licensing and admin fee*
All recreational vehicles are SOLD AS IS
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful Side by side or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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902-843-2133