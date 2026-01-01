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<p>We have a 2023 Can Am Commander 1000R<span class=Apple-converted-space>  </span>with low mileage!! This side by side looks and drives great! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS!!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>About this Side by side;</p><p>-ONLY 1200 miles<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-FULLY ENCLOSED<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p><span class=Apple-converted-space>-DUMP BOX</span></p><p>-MIRRORS<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-LED SPOT LIGHTS<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-CUSTOM WHEELS & LARGER TIRES<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-Electric Power Steering<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-4x4</p><p>-Digital gauges<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-Automatic transmission<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>& so much more!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>Priced at ONLY: $19,995 plus taxes, licensing and admin fee*</p><p>All recreational vehicles are SOLD AS IS<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>If you are interested in viewing this beautiful<span class=Apple-converted-space>  </span>Side by side or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!</p><p> </p><p>You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>Instagram: ruralworx_autosales</p><p> </p><p>*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined</p>

2023 Can-Am Commander

1,800 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Can-Am Commander

1000R

Watch This Vehicle
14282786

2023 Can-Am Commander

1000R

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
1,800KM
VIN 3JBAGAX28PK000010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Mileage 1,800 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2023 Can Am Commander 1000R  with low mileage!! This side by side looks and drives great! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS!!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this Side by side;

-ONLY 1200 miles 

-FULLY ENCLOSED 

-DUMP BOX

-MIRRORS 

-LED SPOT LIGHTS 

-CUSTOM WHEELS & LARGER TIRES 

-Electric Power Steering 

-4x4

-Digital gauges 

-Automatic transmission 

-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive 

& so much more! 

 

Priced at ONLY: $19,995 plus taxes, licensing and admin fee*

All recreational vehicles are SOLD AS IS 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful  Side by side or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

 

*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-2133

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2023 Can-Am Commander