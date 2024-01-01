$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
902-681-8300
Used
153,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N192770A
- Mileage 153,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC
