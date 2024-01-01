Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

72,568 KM

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AWC

ES AWC

ES AWC

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

72,568KM
Used
VIN JA4AJUAU5MU602167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

2021 Mitsubishi RVR