2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Location
Driveline
39 Martha Ave Unit A, Mount Uniacke, NS B0N 1Z0
(902) 866-1923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,121 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevy Equinox - Driveline Approved!
· SUV
· 155,xxx Kilometers
· Clean CarFax!
· Automatic
· Air Conditioning
· Cruise Control
· Power Windows (Auto Driver)
· Chevrolet MyLink
· & More!
Financing options are available for all credit types!
Trades accepted!
NO FEES when buying outright!
This Equinox was sourced from one of our dealer partners in Ontario and comes ready to go with new tires, brakes, and more. All imperfections are pictured. The screen takes about one minute to work after starting. The imperfections and the screen issue are the reasons for the outstanding price. Otherwise, this car has passed our 210-point inspection!
This Equinox comes ready to drive with:
- Like-New All-Season Tires
- Like-new brakes
- Fresh Oil & filters
- NEW two-year MVI Sticker
- Complete detail cleaning
- A full tank of fuel
- 210-point Inspection Report
- Clean CarFax Report
- A 6-Month 6000km Powertrain Warranty
- NO FEES when buying outright!
*** WHY DRIVELINE? ***
We're a family-owned and operated company that prides itself on our integrity, transparency, service, and the quality of each vehicle we sell. Simply put we're honest, disclose everything up front, and only sell cars we would drive with confidence. In fact, we're so confident you'll love the cars we sell that we offer a 7-day worry-free return policy (within mainland Nova Scotia). If the vehicle doesn't fit your lifestyle, simply return it for an exchange or refund.
We offer trailered delivery of your new car within NS, NB, and PEI. Delivery fees apply to distances outside of 150km from our office.
Our office is located at 39A Martha Ave, Mount Uniacke NS. Test Drives are available by appointment only as our vehicles are stored on an off-site secure lot.
Call 902-866-1923 or visit driveline.co for more information. Also, see our Google Reviews!
Thanks for looking!
