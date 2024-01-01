2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
<p><strong>2016 Chevy Equinox - Driveline Approved!</strong></p><p>· SUV</p><p>· 155,xxx Kilometers</p><p>· Clean CarFax!</p><p>· Automatic</p><p>· Air Conditioning</p><p>· Cruise Control</p><p>· Power Windows (Auto Driver)</p><p>· Chevrolet MyLink</p><p>· & More! <br /><br /></p><p><strong>Financing options are available for all credit types! </strong></p><p><strong>Trades accepted! </strong></p><p><strong>NO FEES when buying outright!   </strong></p><p> </p><p>This Equinox was sourced from one of our dealer partners in Ontario and comes ready to go with new tires, brakes, and more. All imperfections are pictured. The screen takes about one minute to work after starting. The imperfections and the screen issue are the reasons for the outstanding price. Otherwise, this car has passed our 210-point inspection!</p><p>This Equinox comes ready to drive with:</p><p>- Like-New All-Season Tires</p><p>- Like-new brakes </p><p>- Fresh Oil & filters </p><p>- NEW two-year MVI Sticker </p><p>- Complete detail cleaning </p><p>- A full tank of fuel </p><p>- 210-point Inspection Report </p><p>- Clean CarFax Report </p><p>- A 6-Month 6000km Powertrain Warranty</p><p>- NO FEES when buying outright!</p><p> </p><p><strong>*** WHY DRIVELINE? *** </strong></p><p>Were a family-owned and operated company that prides itself on our integrity, transparency, service, and the quality of each vehicle we sell. Simply put were honest, disclose everything up front, and only sell cars we would drive with confidence. In fact, were so confident youll love the cars we sell that we offer a 7-day worry-free return policy (within mainland Nova Scotia). If the vehicle doesnt fit your lifestyle, simply return it for an exchange or refund.</p><p>We offer trailered delivery of your new car within NS, NB, and PEI. Delivery fees apply to distances outside of 150km from our office.</p><p>Our office is located at 39A Martha Ave, Mount Uniacke NS. Test Drives are available by appointment only as our vehicles are stored on an off-site secure lot.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

