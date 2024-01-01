Menu
<p>This vehicle is an executive demo and is in as new condition as it can get , now that its out of service it wont last long . We can arrange dealer financing OAC and make the purchase a smooth transaction , just give us a call to get things rolling or just schedule a test drive .</p>

2023 Honda CR-V

8,703 KM

Details

$43,467

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

902-625-2700

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
8,703KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H78PH115629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,703 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is an executive demo and is in as new condition as it can get , now that its out of service it won't last long . We can arrange dealer financing OAC and make the purchase a smooth transaction , just give us a call to get things rolling or just schedule a test drive .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

