Excellent condition! Financing available! Aftermarket blacked out pipes, blacked out aftermarket breather kit with fuel download, Fatty front end, shorty rear fender, solso seat, Willy G derby cover and timing cover, side mount liscense plate. Bike is all blacked out. Super cool looking 48 ! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information.

$11,500

Year

2010

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Sportster 48

Mileage

8700 It is miles

Engine

1200 cc

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

2010 Harley Davidson Sportster

8,700 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Harley Davidson Sportster

48 Financing Available

2010 Harley Davidson Sportster

48 Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

8,700KM
Used
Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Aftermarket blacked out pipes, blacked out aftermarket breather kit with fuel download, Fatty front end, shorty rear fender, solso seat, Willy G derby cover and timing cover, side mount liscense plate. Bike is all blacked out. Super cool looking 48 ! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2010 Harley Davidson Sportster