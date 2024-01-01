$11,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Harley Davidson Sportster
48 Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 8,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Aftermarket blacked out pipes, blacked out aftermarket breather kit with fuel download, Fatty front end, shorty rear fender, solso seat, Willy G derby cover and timing cover, side mount liscense plate. Bike is all blacked out. Super cool looking 48 ! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information.
Year
2010
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Sportster 48
Mileage
8700 It is miles
Engine
1200 cc
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384