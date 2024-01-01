$26,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide
2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$26,900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 37,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! 23" Blacked out Billet front wheel,16" apes, custom windshield, big screen digital stereo with amp and 10 speaker system, custom 2 peice seat, rear pizza box trunk with integrated speakers in the lid, lowers with speakers, #1 Derby cover, custom front and rear floor boards, highway pegs, custom shifter linkage, custom gas cap cover, custom mirrors, custom hand guards, #1 timing cover, full aftermarket exhaust system with download and air breather kit. This is a SUPERCOOL bike!!!! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384
Year
2016
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Road Glide Custom
Mileage
37300 It is miles
Engine
103 ci ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384