Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! 23 Blacked out Billet front wheel,16 apes, custom windshield, big screen digital stereo with amp and 10 speaker system, custom 2 peice seat, rear pizza box trunk with integrated speakers in the lid, lowers with speakers, #1 Derby cover, custom front and rear floor boards, highway pegs, custom shifter linkage, custom gas cap cover, custom mirrors, custom hand guards, #1 timing cover, full aftermarket exhaust system with download and air breather kit. This is a SUPERCOOL bike!!!! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384</p><p><strong>$26,900</strong></p><p><strong>Year</strong></p><p><strong>2016</strong></p><p><strong>Make</strong></p><p><strong>Harley Davidson</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p><strong>Road Glide Custom</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage</strong></p><p><strong>37300 It is miles</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong></p><p><strong>103 ci ci</strong></p><p><strong>Color</strong></p><p><strong>Black</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel System</strong></p><p><strong>fuel injected</strong></p><p><strong>Cooling System</strong></p><p><strong>air cooled</strong></p><p></p>

2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide

37,300 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide

Custom Financing Available

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide

Custom Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 11128027
  2. 11128027
  3. 11128027
  4. 11128027
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,300KM
Used
VIN 1HD1KTC18HB662606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 37,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! 23" Blacked out Billet front wheel,16" apes, custom windshield, big screen digital stereo with amp and 10 speaker system, custom 2 peice seat, rear pizza box trunk with integrated speakers in the lid, lowers with speakers, #1 Derby cover, custom front and rear floor boards, highway pegs, custom shifter linkage, custom gas cap cover, custom mirrors, custom hand guards, #1 timing cover, full aftermarket exhaust system with download and air breather kit. This is a SUPERCOOL bike!!!! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384

$26,900

Year

2016

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Road Glide Custom

Mileage

37300 It is miles

Engine

103 ci ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Custom Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Custom Financing Available 37,300 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide FINANCING AVAILABLE 27,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Harley Davidson CVO Ultra Classic Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Harley Davidson CVO Ultra Classic Financing Available 0 $20,795 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide