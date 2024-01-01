$12,200+ tax & licensing
2010 Harley Davidson WIDE GLIDE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 17,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Bike is mostly blacked out. Curl down Vance & Hines blacked out pipes, snorkle breather kit, fuel down load, quick detach windshield, leather bags, blacked out sissy bar, custom 2 peice seat, aftermarket hand grips, #1 derby cover, custom shifter linage, custom foot pegs, custom frame spoiler, blacked out high rise handle bars, . Real nice Harley! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information
Year
2010
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Wide Glide
Mileage
17073 It is miles
Engine
96 ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
