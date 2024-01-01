2010 Harley Davidson WIDE GLIDE

Menu
Excellent condition! Financing available! Bike is mostly blacked out. Curl down Vance & Hines blacked out pipes, snorkle breather kit, fuel down load, quick detach windshield, leather bags, blacked out sissy bar, custom 2 peice seat, aftermarket hand grips, #1 derby cover, custom shifter linage, custom foot pegs, custom frame spoiler, blacked out high rise handle bars, . Real nice Harley! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

VIN 1HD1GP417AC315257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 17,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Bike is mostly blacked out. Curl down Vance & Hines blacked out pipes, snorkle breather kit, fuel down load, quick detach windshield, leather bags, blacked out sissy bar, custom 2 peice seat, aftermarket hand grips, #1 derby cover, custom shifter linage, custom foot pegs, custom frame spoiler, blacked out high rise handle bars, . Real nice Harley! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information

Year

2010

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Wide Glide

Mileage

17073 It is miles

Engine

96 ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

