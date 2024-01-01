2013 Harley Davidson CVO

Menu
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! This is a CVO so it comes with all the bells and whistles including 110 CI engine. Chrome wheels, chrome front end, blacked out 12 apes, highway pegs rear floor boards, drivers back rest, aftermarket Vance & Hines exhaust,full custom CVO paint, rear luggage rack, custom derby coverand TONS MORE!!!! contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information</p><p><strong>$20,795</strong></p><p><strong>Year</strong></p><p><strong>2013</strong></p><p><strong>Make</strong></p><p><strong>Harley Davidson</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p><strong>CVO Ultra Classic</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage</strong></p><p><strong>49900 It is miles</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong></p><p><strong>110 ci</strong></p><p><strong>Color</strong></p><p><strong>Orange and Black</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel System</strong></p><p><strong>fuel injected</strong></p><p><strong>Cooling System</strong></p><p><strong>air cooled</strong></p><p></p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

VIN 1HD1PR815D953796

Excellent condition! Financing available! This is a CVO so it comes with all the bells and whistles including 110 CI engine. Chrome wheels, chrome front end, blacked out 12" apes, highway pegs rear floor boards, drivers back rest, aftermarket Vance & Hines exhaust,full custom CVO paint, rear luggage rack, custom derby coverand TONS MORE!!!! contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information

