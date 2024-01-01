$20,795+ tax & licensing
2013 Harley Davidson CVO
Ultra Classic Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
Mileage 49900
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! This is a CVO so it comes with all the bells and whistles including 110 CI engine. Chrome wheels, chrome front end, blacked out 12" apes, highway pegs rear floor boards, drivers back rest, aftermarket Vance & Hines exhaust,full custom CVO paint, rear luggage rack, custom derby coverand TONS MORE!!!! contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 for information
Year
2013
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
CVO Ultra Classic
Mileage
49900 It is miles
Engine
110 ci
Color
Orange and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
