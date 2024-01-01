Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

219,000 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
VIN 5npdh4ae9dh326013

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2013 Hyundai Elantra